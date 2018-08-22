Starkey Hearing Foundation is back for phase 3 of their mission

Pin +1 Share 0 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – On the 22nd of August 2018 a promising hearing foundation returned to Saint Lucia to continue their mission, which is to provide the gift of hearing.

Ministry of Health and Wellness welcomes the Starkey Hearing Foundation back on island for a one- day training session in Aftercare Service. Twenty Health Care providers which include: nurses and Emergency medical technicians attended the training session. The aftercare program is also known as Phase 3 of the Starkey mission and entails periodical checking of the hearing aids to ensure that they are working effectively. Kirk Richards, is Starkey’s International Development Director for the Caribbean Region.

“Today I am here to help the Ministry of Health with the nurses that has been part of the program for the last year, they will be trained to do after care in the Health Centers down in the south. So we are here to do a training with the nurses to get them set up and get them ready to assist the patients that were served in the south to come to the health centers to receive after care services. So this is the phase three (3), so the phase three is the aftercare which is the monthly follow up with the patients so not only do we fit the patients with the hearing aid but we also provide the follow up care in terms of making sure that their hearing aids are still operating. If their hearing aids go dead there is an outlet for it to be turned in and they will be shipped back to the United States where they will get repaired or replaced. Same thing too with batteries, if they are running low on batteries they can come to the aftercare service centers and they can receive batteries.”

So far 1208 persons in Saint Lucia have benefited from free hearing aids and 18, 853 batteries for the hearing aids have been distributed. All clients who received hearing aids from Starkey Hearing Foundation will receive batteries and aftercare support free for the rest of their lives. Assistant Principal Nursing Officer, Tecla Jn. Baptiste said, the training received from the Starkey Hearing Foundation will increase access to service clinics.

“Currently there is one after care clinic being held on island and this clinic is being held in Castries on the 3rd Saturday of every month. After the training today two additional clinics will be established one in Vieux fort and one in Soufriere. At the Vieux Fort Wellness Centre the Clinics will be held every 3rd Wednesday of the month and in Soufriere every 2nd Saturday of the month. The training today will improve access to our patients especially thoughs in the south from Vieux fort and Soufriere who have been fitted. A special appeal is being made to persons who have been fitted to visit the aftercare clinics to ensure that you maximize the use of your devices.”

Tecla Jn. Baptist added, that going forward, persons who have hearing difficulties and who may need hearing aids can visit the Hearing clinics at Entrepot and Vieux Fort Wellness Centre to get registered for the 2019 Starkey Mission. Registration is now open to the public.