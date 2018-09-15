“Star” of viral Saint Lucia video dies

(SNO) — A young woman, who appeared in a viral video on MBC TV about two years ago has died, according to reports.

Albertina Tamisha Samuel of Ciceron, Castries passed away on August 19 at Victoria Hospital. Her funeral service took place on September 5.

She was 22 years old. The cause of death is not known.

Samuel appeared on the video with another young woman. They were commenting on the blackmail case involving government minister Dr. Ubaldus Raymond.

On Friday, Sept. 14, Think Forward Facebook page paid tribute to Samuel. It was on that page that the video garnered over 50,000 views.

“The star of this popular video which first appeared on MBC TV and subsequently went viral on social media, gathering over 54000 views on this page alone has died.

“Our team received internal Facebook notifications and also noticed this video had been re-shared several times over the past few days. Upon our own investigations, we learnt of the unfortunate passing of Ms. Samuel.

“Albertina became famous on mainstream and social media when she was questioned about the transgressions of a minister of government in an open mike session on the William Peter Boulevard – you will remember her statement, “That’s what St. Lucians want. You all don’t want Kenny, you all want flambeau? Look what flambeau give you all.”

“Albertina was from Ciceron. She passed away on August 19th at the Victoria Hospital. Her funeral service was on September 5, 2018.

“Ms. Albertina Tamisha Samuel (picture left in the video) was 22.

“We would like to express our deepest condolences to the family of Ms Samuel.

“May she rest in peace.”

Below is an obituary/video that memorializes Samuel’s life.