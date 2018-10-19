Don't Miss
Stanley Jon Odlum Secondary anti-bullying assembly

By Stanley Jon Odlum Secondary School
October 19, 2018

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Health and Family Life Education Department of the Stanley Jon Odlum Memorial Secondary School has embarked on an Anti-bullying Campaign.

The purpose of this program is to sensitize students, teachers, parents and ancillary staff of the dangers of bullying and to create a more conducive learning environment.

On Monday, October 22, 2018 at 8:15 a.m. the Health and Family Life Education Department will be hosting an assembly to establish an atmosphere that does not support bullying. A significant activity that will be undertaken on the day will be the hosting of an anti-bullying flag to remind students that bullying is not tolerated at the school.

