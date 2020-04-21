Don't Miss

Stanislas: Virtual learning will get better with time

By St. Lucia News Online staff
April 21, 2020

Minister of Physical Planning Herod Stanislas

(St. Lucia News Online) — Minister of Physical Planning Herod Stanislas said the introduction of virtual learning for Saint Lucia’s third term of this academic year due to COVID-19 is challenging but promised it “will get better with time”.

In a Facebook post on Monday, Stanislas said the response to stop the spread of the coronavirus has caused “a major interruption to learning and a student’s social life within the classroom’s physical space”, but he noted that normal learning practices had to be altered for the third term to ensure “continuity in learning and accomplishment of the syllabus”.

“The concept of virtual learning must be embraced as our present choice. It is new for many and it may pose some challenges but will get better with time,” he said.

Stanislas, who is also the parliamentary representative for Soufriere, called on students to be committed to their subjects and treat this new concept of learning as a normal school schedule.

He thanked educators for embracing virtual teaching and “for their continued commitment to the success of our students”.

“Nelson Mandela said, ‘Education is the most powerful weapon we can use to change the world’. A quote that is relevant now more than ever as the world grapples the challenge of this pandemic,” Stanislas said.

Primary and secondary schools islandwide reopened on Monday, April 20, 2020, but students will not be returning to the “physical school-buildings” for the entire third term, the Ministry of Education had announced.

“Study packages have been prepared by teachers, and as such, parents and guardians should collect those from Monday, April 20 to Friday, April 25, 2020, between the hours of 8 a.m. to 12 noon, at the relevant schools. However, your child/ward’s school will inform via social media of the day and time to collect those packages,” the Ministry of Education said in a release.

One comment

  1. jay
    April 21, 2020 at 6:56 AM

    St. Lucia do not have the infrastructure to support online or distance learning.This is poorly thought of and poorly implemented in a rush to mimic other established educational systems that can facilitate online or distance learning.

    (0)(0)
    Reply

