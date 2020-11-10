Stanislas praises Soufriere/Fond St. Jacques Constituency Council

St. Lucia News Online
-
0
Stanislas praises Soufriere/Fond St. Jacques Constituency Council
The appointed board of the Soufriere/Fond St. Jacques Constituency Council
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
Reddit
WhatsApp
Email
Telegram
More

By Sharleene Lindsay

(St. Lucia News Online) — Member of Parliament for Soufriere and Minister for Physical Planning, Herod Stanislas, has congratulated the recently appointed board of the Soufriere/Fond St. Jacques Constituency Council.

Stanislas said this marks the Board’s third tenure.

“I thank the Mayor and Councillors for their service,” he wrote on his official Facebook page last Friday, Nov. 6.

The minister and MP said he trusts that the Board will continue to work for the development and transformation of the constituency.

“I look forward to our continued partnership and collaborative efforts,” he added.

(0)(0)
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
Reddit
WhatsApp
Email
Telegram
More

No posts to display

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.