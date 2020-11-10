Stanislas praises Soufriere/Fond St. Jacques Constituency Council

By Sharleene Lindsay

(St. Lucia News Online) — Member of Parliament for Soufriere and Minister for Physical Planning, Herod Stanislas, has congratulated the recently appointed board of the Soufriere/Fond St. Jacques Constituency Council.

Stanislas said this marks the Board’s third tenure.

“I thank the Mayor and Councillors for their service,” he wrote on his official Facebook page last Friday, Nov. 6.

The minister and MP said he trusts that the Board will continue to work for the development and transformation of the constituency.

“I look forward to our continued partnership and collaborative efforts,” he added.

