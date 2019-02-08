Stalker ordered to stay away from Rihanna for 10 years after break-in

(SKY NEWS) — A man has been ordered to stay away from Rihanna for 10 years after accepting charges of stalking.

Eduardo Leon spent 12 hours in the singer’s home in the Hollywood Hills before being found by her assistant.

The 27-year-old, from California, had jumped over a fence and broke into her property.

Leon pleaded no contest to felony counts of stalking and vandalism, and a misdemeanour count of resisting arrest, in relation to the incident in May last year.

No contest means he accepts the charges but has not pleaded guilty.

Leon was sentenced to formal probation for five years and placed on GPS monitoring for 90 days.

The judge also ordered him to stay away from Rihanna for 10 years – and issued a ban on social media while he is on probation.

Prosecutors said he must also take part in mental health and drug treatment programmes.

If he violates the terms of his probation, he could face up to four years and eight months in a state prison.

Rihanna, who is 30 and was born in Barbados, is known for hits including Umbrella, Diamonds and We Found Love, as well as her Fenty cosmetics line and other businesses.