Stakeholders insist boys and young men to be included as a vulnerable group under the Caribbean Digital Transformation Project

(PRESS RELEASE) – The National Competitiveness and Productivity Council (NCPC) coordinated a stakeholder consultation geared at improving the project documents in readiness for the implementation of the Caribbean Digital Transformation Project.

Stakeholders from the private and public sectors as well as civil society organizations provided feedback on the draft project implementation strategy.

On Monday March 9th, stakeholders were afforded the opportunity to provide input to the draft project document for the Caribbean Digital Transformation Project. This collaborative project with the world bank aims to build Digital Skills and Entrepreneurship within St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Grenada and Dominica.

During the stakeholder consultation coordinated by the National Competitiveness and Productivity Council, Consultant with the Caribbean Digital Transformation Project with responsibility for preparing the project documents, Francillia Solomon, stated that St. Lucia will soon reap the benefits from this project.

“The World Bank is currently working on the requisite approvals. The project implementing unit will be set up during the month of June and that will be the start of a five-year project during that time the World Bank has allotted an amount of US$15 million for St. Lucia to implement the project.”

Solomon added that stakeholder consultations are integral to World Bank projects and allow direct and indirect beneficiaries of the project to raise concerns, suggestions and ideas which can be reflected in the final project document for implementation. One of the key recommendations of the stakeholders was the inclusion of boys and young men as a clearly identified group to benefit under the project.

“The World Bank because of the type of project that this is saw women and girls as a group that is not customarily involved in ICT. They see ICT as a male dominant theme and to make it a level playing field and to foster equality, special emphasis was put on young girls as well as women as a group. However, for our St. Lucian context and rightly, as most of our stakeholders have pointed out, our young men are at risk for a myriad of reasons and so there must be and we will be recommending to the World Bank that young men especially be included as a vulnerable grouping for this project.”

She noted that the Caribbean Digital Transformation Project will have a revolutionary impact on the manner in which business will be conducted in St. Lucia. The Caribbean Digital Transformation Project compliments other ongoing government initiatives such as the DigiGov project spearheaded by the Department of the Public Service which aims to bring nearly 154 government services online.

