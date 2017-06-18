Stacy Raymond is back home, vows not to sleep out again

A 13-year-old female student from La Ressource, Dennery who failed to return home on Friday, June 16, turned herself into the Richfond Police Station this morning and is now back at home, her mother told St. Lucia News Online (SNO).

The teen, Stacy Raymond, left in her Grande Riviere Secondary School uniform on Friday morning, but never ended up at the educational institution.

Her mother, Catherine Raymond, said that her daughter “reported herself” to the police station after she was alerted to an article about herself on SNO.

According to additional information gathered from the family, Stacy left in the company of an 18-year-old friend (previously reported as 17 years old).

Both of them reportedly ended up at a residence in Vieux Fort.

She has vowed not to repeat this situation. She claimed it was not her idea to sleep out.

Two males are reportedly being sought by the police.

SNO is unable to publish more details due to the sensitivity of the matter.