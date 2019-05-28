Stacy Ann King reigns as West Indies women take unassailable T20 series lead

Share This On:

DUBLIN, Ireland — Stacy Ann King starred with both bat and ball as the West Indies women defeated Ireland women by 45 runs in the second match of the Hanley Energy T20 International series at the Pembroke Cricket Club in Dublin, when they defended 157/6 (20 overs) to Ireland’s 112/6 (20 overs).

Stafanie Taylor won the toss again for the West Indies women and elected to bat first in freezing conditions. Despite the sunshine, the temperature dipped to 13 degrees celcius but Hayley Matthews and Britney Cooper were blazing bats from the first ball. The pair posted 32 runs in 3.4 overs before Britney got cramped for space only to send a return catch to Kim Garth for 20.

Stacy Ann joined Hayley and they continued the scoring. Hayley, in particular, launched a massive six out the ground into someone’s backyard. They added 38 before Hayley was bowled for 30. Shemaine Campbelle joined Stacy Ann and this partnership posted 48 runs before Stacy Ann was caught by Kim once again for 34.

Captaining Ireland in place of Laura Delaney, who was injured in the first match, Kim had a top-notch all-round performance, as she struck her maiden T20 half-century and picked up 3/22, despite her team falling short of the 158 target.

WEST INDIES WOMEN won the toss and elected to bat first

WEST INDIES WOMEN

157/6 (20 OVERS)

KING 34, MATTHEWS 30, MCLEAN 16*

GARTH 3/22

IRELAND WOMEN

112/6 (20 OVERS)

GARTH 51*, WALDRON 25

FLETCHER 2/8, KING 2/15

WEST INDIES WOMEN WON BY 45 RUNS

FULL SQUAD:

Stafanie Taylor (captain)

Hayley Matthews (vice-captain)

Britney Cooper

Afy Fletcher

Karishma Ramharack

Chedean Nation

Chinelle Henry

Kycia Knight

Kyshona Knight

Shakera Selman

Shamilia Connell

Shemaine Campbell

Natasha McLean

Stacy Ann King

Ireland Tour Schedule

1st T20 International- May 26, YMCA Cricket Club, Dublin

2nd T20 International- May 28, Pembroke, Dublin

3rd T20 International- May 29, Pembroke, Dublin

