(SNO) – Two residents of Deglos sustained stab wounds in their community over the weekend, according to reports.

William Jean, 69, and Earl Henry, 50, sustained stab wounds minutes before 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 28.

Jean reportedly sustained two wounds: one to his left arm and the other under his foot.

Henry sustained a wound in the abdomen region.

Both were transported by ambulance to Victoria Hospital in stable condition.

Additional information was not available.