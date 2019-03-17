Stabbing in Ravine Poisson leaves man in critical condition

Share This On:

(SNO) – A 36-year-old man is battling for life in hospital after he was stabbed, allegedly by a teenager, in Ravine Poisson recently.

The victim is Kent Etienne, who is now a patient of the Intensive Care Unit of Victoria Hospital.

A relative told St. Lucia News Online that the 17-year-old suspect is known to Etienne and that the stabbing is alleged to have occurred in an argument over a bike.

The relative is upset that “people don’t want to talk” to the police even though they know who the suspect is and where he can be found.

Police said the Criminal Investigation Department received the report of the stabbing around 1 a.m. on Saturday.

The officers have not interviewed the victim as yet because he still recovering from surgery.

“My cousin told me he hasn’t said a word, he has tubes in his mouth,” the relative disclosed.

According to police sources, they received reports that after Etienne was stabbed, he collapsed and was rushed to hospital by ambulance in critical condition.

Though his condition is stabilised, it still remains critical, sources said.