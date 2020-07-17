St. Vincent: Three boys tie for top spot in CPEA exams

WhatsApp Email 0 Shares

(SEARCHLIGHT) — Three male students have tied for the top spot in the 2020 Caribbean Primary Exit Assessment (CPEA).

Kai Francis of the Kingstown Preparatory School (KPS), Matthew Wilson of the St Mary’s Roman Catholic School (SMRC) and Ajani Neverson of the Windsor Primary School (WPS) all recorded an overall average of 97.8 per cent to secure the first place.

The other seven places in the top ten were taken by Rachel Small of the KPS, 4th; Najah Lewis of the SMRC, 5th; Andre Quamina of the SMRC, 6th; Darry-ann Richardson of the KPS, 7th; Christiano Fitzpatrick of the SMRC, 7th; Kalen Browne of the SMRC, 9th; and Isabella Sam of the SMRC, 9th.

In the external assessment, Wilson was out front for mathematics, scoring 100 per cent, while Lewis placed first in the science paper, also scoring 100 per cent. Neverson and Sam tied for the top place in Language Arts with 98.67 per cent, while Fitzpatrick placed first in Social Studies with 100 per cent.

Fifty out of 68 schools recorded a pass rate in excess of 80 per cent.

The 2020 CPEA exam, which was held several weeks late as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, was held on June 26.

Of the 1920 students registered, 1915 students wrote the exam: 959 males and 956 females.

The preliminary results indicate that the proportion of students who met the prescribed standard was 1650 (86.16 per cent) a slight decrease over last year’s 87.19 per cent.

This number includes 780 (81.33 per cent) males and 870 (91.00 per cent) females.

Students’ final scores were derived from the aggregate scores of both components of the CPEA. That is, the External Assessment which consisted of Multiple Choice Tests in Mathematics, Science, Language Arts and Social Studies and from the School-Based Assessment which comprised a Project, a Writing Portfolio, a Book Report as well as Teacher Tests, Pupil Made Tests and Can-Do-Skills exercises in Mathematics, Science, Language Arts and Social Studies.

The School-Based Assessment accounts for 200 marks or 40 per cent of the total score, while the External Assessment accounts for 300 marks or 60 per cent of the total score.

The criterion for determining the required standard is that students must acquire at least 50 per cent of the possible 500 marks.

The Ministry of Education in a release congratulated all students and extended gratitude to the headteachers, teachers and staff at all schools for their support of the students.

“We are cognizant of the fact that outcomes in education are measured, not only in quantitative terms, but also in qualitative terms; therefore, the value added to the lives of all of the students, the top performers as well as those whose performance can be improved, is greatly appreciated,” the release said.

