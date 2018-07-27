Don't Miss
St. Lucia News Online, the #1 online newspaper in Saint Lucia, connect with over 400,000 unique visitors

St. Vincent & the Grenadines Government shares Draft Medicinal Cannabis Industry Bill with the public

By OECS
July 27, 2018
Share
Tweet
Pin
+1
Share

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – The general public is asked to note that the Draft Medicinal Cannabis Industry Bill is still a work in progress.

The Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines is consulting further with the public before the Draft Bill is presented to Parliament for the First Reading on August 20th 2018.

Thereafter, additional consultations would be effected as the Bill would be placed before a Select Committee.

Citizens of OECS Member States, including those in the Diaspora, are encouraged to share comments, recommendations and suggestions with the Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Correspondence may be sent through the Attorney General’s Office:

Hon. Attorney General
Ministry of Legal Affairs
Methodist Church Building
Kingstown
Tel: 1 784 457 2586
Email: [email protected]

The Medicinal Cannabis Industry Bill is available on the Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines’ website; and all three relevant Bills are also available at: pmoffice.gov.vc/pmoffice/ under the ‘Publications’ tab.

(0)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.