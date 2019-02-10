St. Vincent police return tools to marijuana farmers

Share This On:

(IWNSVG.COM) — Police have returned to marijuana farmers, farm tools seized during recent marijuana eradication exercises.

On Monday, a delegation of the Cannabis Revival Committee (CRC), led by its leader Junior “Spirit” Cottle, along with the group’s secretary, Victor Mwata Byron, met with the Commissioner of Police, Colin John, to discuss what the CRC has said was the continued eradication of cannabis farms notwithstanding the passage of the Medical Cannabis and Amnesty Laws on Dec. 10, 2018.

The CRC said that they recognise that though these laws have been passed, eradication of marijuana still falls within the ambit of the law until after the laws come into effect.

“It was also equally recognised that it makes sense as a matter of policy to exercise some level of tolerance if the Amnesty is to serve its purpose,” the CRC said.

The group said that the police chief reiterated his strong support for law and order, but he also recognised the need for tolerance at this particular stage to facilitate the transition from an illicit to a licit form of alternative livelihood.

“For this reason, the decision was taken to return the agricultural tools and equipment seized from these farms by the police, to their respective owners, through the CRC, since some growers fear that they may be arrested and charged,” the CRC said.

“The CRC wishes to express thanks to Commissioner John for meeting with our delegation and for acting so expeditiously on the matter,” the statement further said.