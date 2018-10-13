Don't Miss
719,304 unique visitors (Sept. 2018) and counting as St. Lucia News Online reaches its 6th anniversary. A big thank-you to all our supporters and advertisers!

St. Vincent police investigating theft of ‘black and white cow’

By St. Vincent police
October 13, 2018

 Share This On:

Share
Tweet
Pin
+1
Share

(PRESS RELEASE) — Police are investigating a report of Praedial larceny, which occurred at Layou between 10:00am on 06th September 2018 and 12:00pm on 11th September 2018.

According to investigations some unknown person(s) stole one (1) black and white Cow value $2,500.00ECC, the property of a Farmer of the same address.

Police are asking anyone with information that would assist in this investigation to call the Layou Police at 1784-458-7229.

Police also cautions the public that it is a criminal offence to handle goods that are reasonably suspected to be stolen property.

(0)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.