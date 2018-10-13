St. Vincent police investigating theft of ‘black and white cow’

(PRESS RELEASE) — Police are investigating a report of Praedial larceny, which occurred at Layou between 10:00am on 06th September 2018 and 12:00pm on 11th September 2018.

According to investigations some unknown person(s) stole one (1) black and white Cow value $2,500.00ECC, the property of a Farmer of the same address.

Police are asking anyone with information that would assist in this investigation to call the Layou Police at 1784-458-7229.

Police also cautions the public that it is a criminal offence to handle goods that are reasonably suspected to be stolen property.