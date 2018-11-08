St. Vincent poised to become leading producer of medicinal cannabis

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) — The Caribbean nation of St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) is on the brink of becoming a globally leading producer of organically certified medicinal cannabis, rivalling any other producer in the entire Western Hemisphere.

The expected passing of legislation later this month ensuring tightly regulated guidelines positions the nation as a powerful Caribbean hub for global medicinal cannabis innovation.

SVG Minister of Agriculture, Industry, Fisheries, Forestry, Labour and Rural Transformation Hon. Saboto Caesar said the industry had the potential to positively transform rural livelihoods and communities while changing the lives of patients who suffer from medical conditions that are unresponsive to other treatments.

“The production of cannabis for medicinal purposes provides an excellent opportunity for Small Island States to further diversify possibilities for farmers to secure sustainable livelihoods” said Minister Caesar.

Minister Caesar concluded the Government would have more to say with the passing of legislation later this month, but was now putting the world’s investors on notice of the top thirty benefits for investing in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Engrained in Vincentian history, from the rich volcanic soils to the warm tropical climate, SVG presents the perfect opportunity for cannabis investment. These are, arguably, the top 30 competitive advantages.

Top 30+ reasons to invest in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

1. Tropical climate ideal for extra low-cost ‘outdoor’ cannabis production.

2. Over 50 years of experience in cannabis cultivation.

3. More than 2000 traditional cannabis farmers.

4. Decades of experience in high-quality agriculture commercial production and export.

5. Availability of arable lands.

6. Rich volcanic soil suitable for producing high quality agriculture products

International air and sea port connections.

7. Significant investment in education thus creating a working age population that is ready to embrace and support development of this type.

8. Highly trained workers in modern agricultural technology.

9. 365 days of efficient water supply.

10. An exotic tourism location, with 32 islands and cays, and over a quarter million cruise ship passenger visits forecasted for 2019.

11. Multimillion-dollar state investments in green energy:

12. 10-Megawatt Geothermal Plant

13. Solar Energy

14. Hydro Energy.

15. Experience in certification of Fairtrade, HACCP, ISO’s, Global GAP and EurepGAP existing.

16. Certification in GMP, FSMA, BRC, GPP and GAP by May 2019.

17. Movement toward 100% organic production in agriculture, which begun with a total ban on all glyphosate products including ‘Round Up’, Glyphos and ‘Touchdown.’

18. A stable Investment environment.

19. Stable currency: Eastern Caribbean dollar pegged to the USD.

20. Commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations.

21. Unique strains of domestically produced Cannabis available for scientific research and development.

22. A history of, and continuous full compliance will all International narcotics treaties and conventions.

23. Simple guidelines for licensing, monitoring, production and export.

24. Well-crafted legislation aimed at providing full accountability: unique opportunities for investment and draws on recent changes in the global cannabis industry.

25. Fiscal incentives to reduce startup cost for investors.

26. Well-staffed and trained ‘Modern Cannabis Authority’ to ensure effective / efficient regulations.

27. Opportunities to invest in other non-cannabis sectors such as tropical agriculture, tourism and other emerging markets.

28. Medicinal cannabis healthcare products and services would be accessible in SVG.

29. Cannabis is likely to be VAT exempted since it is an agricultural commodity.

30. An established national bio-pesticide, bio-fertilizer production platform to support organic cannabis production.

31. At least 10% of all cannabis raw material for processing must be bought from traditional farmers.

32. St. Vincent and the Grenadines maintains a politically stable environment.

33. The Top-30 investment advantages has positioned SVG on a solid platform to launch its medical cannabis program.