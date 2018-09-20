St. Vincent: NDP concludes historic walk against crime and joblessness

(PRESS RELEASE) — The New Democratic Party completed the second leg of our historic awareness walk from Georgetown to Kingstown in St. Vincent and the Grenadines on Saturday 15th September 2018.

The first leg of the walk from Fitz Hughes to Kingstown was completed on the 8 September.

The main objective of this historic walk was to to raise awareness about the crisis of crime and violence and unemployment in SVG and to interact with the hundreds of persons along the way, many of whom expressed concerns about the state of affairs in our country.

Leader of the Opposition and President of the NDP, Dr. Godwin Friday in commenting on the walk said “This was a very historic initiative, one which required us putting our bodies on the line. We have to be proactive; we cannot sit by and watch our country be overrun by criminals. This walk offered us the opportunity to touch base with Vincentians irrespective of political preferences, and we did just that.”

For several months the leadership of the NDP have asked the Minister of National Security to outline to the nation the government’s plan to address the spiraling crime situation. Not only have Dr. Gonsalves and the ULP failed to provide the Vincentian people with a plan to move the country out of this crisis but Dr. Gonsalves has refused to admit that there is a crime problem and also refused to work with the NDP to address this crisis of national concern.

The ULP regime which committed itself to waging a war on crime and the causes of crime has offered no practical solution to what continues to be a very real and fearful situation that confronts every Vincentian in a personal way.

The government’s responses have taken the form of a garrulous academic and sociological thesis on the causation of crime by Dr. Gonsalves and the ULP on one path, and some off the cuff explanations that placed causation of crime from ‘tabanka’, rum brawl, to crime being episodic and an advisement to law abiding Vincentians that they were safe once they walked on their side of the road and let the criminals shoot and kill on the other side of the road.

The NDP extends thanks and appreciation to all the persons that walked or supported the walk in anyway. Many persons came out on the route to provide moral support and sustenance to the walkers. The walk captured the imagination of many Vincentians across the political divide as crime knows no colour, the case in point being the robbery on Dr. Caesar. The NDP extends grateful thanks and appreciation to all.

The NDP reiterate its willingness to work with the government and other organizations to address the problem of crime and violence.

It is firmly of the view that collaborative, united and caring communities will enable us to succeed in combating this national crisis of crime and violence in SVG.

“The walk, though challenging, was worth it. I know for every ache I feel, in no way does it compare to the pain that those who have lost loved ones to mindless criminal activities feel, but I want them to know that I empathize with them.” Dr. Friday

In the face of spiraling crime, rising unemployment and a plethora of other social ills the NDP will continue to represent the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, knowing that Dr. Godwin Friday and the NDP is fitter by far…… to lead SVG.