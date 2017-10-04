St Vincent murder count hits 33 for the year

(IWITNESS NEWS) – The execution-style killing of a man in Campden Park Tuesday night has brought to 33 St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ homicide count for 2017.
iWitness News has so far been unable to verify the name of the victim, but he uses the handle “Lamar Fleek” on Facebook.
He was reportedly shot at least once to the head.
His shooting in Old Buff, a section of the community, in West Kingstown, is the second in SVG this week, and the 12th since September began.
The death follows that of Calvert Pierre, a 42-year-old labourer of Kelbourney, who was killed in Belmont on Sunday.
Pierre was shot and killed as October began by mirroring the bloody conclusion of September, a month in which the nation recorded nine homicides, and four persons surviving shooting injuries.
Vincy too ? I did not know things were this bad if I did not read it here. Crime is not a Jamaica or Trinidad ting any more those days are long gone it's the whole Caribbean these days and it's mostly young people involve in crime. Different times we are in with different values.
GREAT STUFF SHARON, YOU TOOK THE WORDS RIGHT OUT OF MY MOUTH.
TIMES HAVE CHANGED AND PEOPLE ARE TOO SPIRITUALLY BLIND. THESE ARE THE
LAST DAYS WE'RE LIVING IN. PEOPLE SHOOTING DOWN PEOPLE LIKE FLIES, CRAZY HEADS
OF NATIONS ONLY TALKING WAR - NOT PEACE AND LOVE - ONLY WAR AND HATE. GOD HELP US.
Drugs and guns,thats the problem, people dint pray,they money hungry,they care about nothing but the mighty dollar.Black people are long gone,we are are threat to humanity and our own race,all we do is thinning down the black race.We are a poison to each other,we blame everyone but our damn evil satanic demonic asses,everyday is same shift,nothing to give praise and thanks about just blood on the land spilling and sipping and draining everyday,seek God seek the creator,my people go to the throne,to give God grace,offer praise and to serk wisdom. (unity is love =peace.
Crap you talking speak for your self. One can see you clearly don't love your self. Go and read the works of Garvey and get back to me.