St. Vincent loses fourth officer for 2020

(SEARCHLIGHT) — The members of the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) have been thrown in a state of mourning for the fourth time for the year.

This is due to passing of Police Constable 918 Shorn Alphanzo Westfield of Campden Park. PC Westfield died on Sunday August 2, 2020 at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital (MCMH).

Prior to his enlistment into the RSVGPF on August 7, 2013, the deceased was employed as a Port Security Officer with the St Vincent and the Grenadines Port Authority (SVGPA).

After the management function of port security was ceded to the RSVGPF, Constable Westfield remained at the Port with the new title of Port Police Officer. He spent all of his seven (7) years in the Constabulary at the Port.

PC Westfield according to his colleagues was as a model police officer with extensive knowledge, training and experience in port security. Commander of Port Security and Port Facility Security Officer (PFSO), Superintendent of Police, Mr Timothy Hazelwood (SOP) described Constable Westfield as a disciplined and dedicated Police Officer.

SOP Hazelwood disclosed that “for the seven years that Constable Westfield worked with me, I never experienced any untoward attitude from him, neither did I received any complaints of ill-discipline about him from his supervisors or members of the public. The only complaint that I received about Constable Westfield was when he did his job correctly. He was very knowledgeable in his job. I vividly remember when I assumed duties as PFSO; Constable Westfield was one of the persons who educated me about the International Ship and Port Facility Security Code (ISPS Code). He was always punctual and neatly attired for duty; and was always smiling. We will miss him very much.”

SOP Hazelwood further stated that Constable Westfield has a very cordial working relationship with his fellow port police officers. He received the award for Most Outstanding Police Officer at the Port in 2018.

Westfield is the fourth police officer who has died since the beginning of the year.

Commissioner of Police, Mr Colin John, the High Command and rank and file officers of the RSVGPF extends deepest condolences to the family and friends of the Late Constable 918 Shorn Westfield. May his soul rest in peace.