St. Vincent confirms second coronavirus case

(SEARCHLIGHT) — St Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) on Wednesday recorded its second confirmed case of COVID-19, also an imported case.

This additional positive result was returned from the most recent batch of samples that was sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) lab for testing.

The sample, which tested positive, was taken from a female patient who had travelled to SVG from the United States on March 25, 2020.

The patient, as well as all the other passengers on her flight, was in mandatory quarantine from the time of her arrival in SVG.

She reported symptoms on March 28, when a sample was taken for COVID-19.

The Vincentian national was maintained in isolation since that period. CARPHA reported the laboratory test confirming a positive result today at approximately 12:34 pm.

The patient has already been told of her test result, and the process of informing other contacts has commenced.

Public health measures will continue with the identification of additional contacts and the implementation of additional quarantine where necessary.

As of March 31, 2020, samples for 44 persons had been sent for testing. There have been 2 positive results. Samples for 4 persons were rejected by CARPHA because they did not satisfy the testing criteria for COVID-19. All the other results were reported as negative.

The public is reminded to continue to practice the basic but highly effective public health measures of hand hygiene, cough etiquette, physical distancing and strict adherence to quarantine to keep us all safe from COVID-19.

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines will continue to keep the public informed as we manage this public health challenge together.

