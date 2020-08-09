(SEARCHLIGHT) — Devon “Chiefman” Charles is facing his fourth murder charge in 12 years.

The Old Montrose man is expected to appear at the Serious Offences Court today in relation to the shooting death of Kimron “Warlord” Hannaway, also known as “Dogman”.

Hannaway was shot and killed at Old Montrose on Sunday August 2, 2020 around 8:45 a.m.

A video making the rounds on social media shows the 28-year-old man of Block 2000/Old Montrose on the ground dead with a cutlass in his right hand. He was reportedly shot as many as five times, with some the bullets striking him in the head.

This is the fourth time that Charles has been charged for a shooting death. The other three cases were all dismissed during the preliminary inquiry stage.

In March 2017, after spending the eight months on remand, then Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Colin Williams discontinued two charges of murder against Charles.

Charles was first charged for the Thursday, July 23, 2015 murder of 39-year-old Andre “Sweat” Chewitt/Durham.

Durham was shot five times (once in the head and four times in the back) sometime after 8 pm in front of his Upper New Montrose home. Eyewitnesses had alleged that there were two gunmen with two different calibre weapons who fled the scene on foot after shooting the dreadlocked man.

On November 8, 2016, Charles was charged with the September 15, 2015 shooting murder of Andre “Judge”

Garraway/Bowens. Reports are that Bowens sustained gunshot wounds about his head and body and died on the spot.

In 2008, Charles and six other men were charged with the August 28, 2008 shooting of Atiba “Crimo” Walrond which took place at the then Shell Gas Station in Pembroke.

He was also freed of that charge.