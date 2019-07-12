Don't Miss
St. Vincent-born policeman imprisoned in Antigua for raping 11-year-old relative

By CMC
July 12, 2019

(CMC) – A High Court judge in Antigua has sentenced a St Vincent and the Grenadines-born policeman to 16 years in prison after he was found guilty of having sex with his 11-year-old child in 2017.

Justice Iain Morley issued an order restricting publication of the names of the parties to the case to protect the victim, who was reportedly bullied in school after word of the incident got around.

The child reportedly expressed a desire to kill herself since the incident.

In addition to the prison term, the policeman was ordered to pay the victim EC$40,000 in compensation or face an additional six months in prison.

Justice Morley told the policeman, who was on remand prior to pleading guilty two months ago, that he had betrayed the trust of the child.

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

