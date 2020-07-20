St Vincent and the Grenadines records new COVID-19 cases

(SEARCHLIGHT) — St Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) has recorded six new confirmed cases of COVID-19, but the number of newly detected cases may be as many as 10, as four other persons have preliminarily tested positive as well.

A release on Sunday from the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) said three additional persons associated with the American Airlines (AA) 945 flight of July 11 have tested positive, as have two other persons not associated with AA flights.

The sixth case is a passenger who arrived on another airline from the British Virgin Islands.

The release said the two other persons not associated the AA flight were “detected during exit screening” and that these cases are under investigation; and contact tracing and subsequent mandatory quarantine have commenced for them.

The three additional persons from the AA 945 flight of July 11 bring to 12, the number of COVID-19 cases associated with this flight. Further results from second-round testing related to that flight, are outstanding, the release said.

“Initial testing of COVID-19 PCR samples collected yesterday July 18, 2020 for the AA 945 flight from Miami has preliminarily revealed four positive cases. All samples have been sent to CARPHA for analysis as part of the multi-tiered verification system in place.”

NEMO has again appealed to arriving passengers to adhere to the protocols and for the public to be alert to the high risk of contracting the virus from people who appear well.

“All of the persons who arrived on yesterday’s flight were placed on mandatory quarantine and must adhere to this order. The public is reminded of the high risk of contracting Covid-19 from persons who may appear well and have arrived with a negative COVID-19 test, but may still be carrying the SARS- CoV-2 virus which causes COVID-19. Further updates will be provided upon receipt of the outstanding results.”

St. Vincent and the Grenadines currently has 15 confirmed active COVID-19 cases and four preliminarily confirmed active cases. A total of 44 finally confirmed COVID- 19 cases are now on record, with 29 recoveries and zero deaths.

“In light of the uncontrolled nature of the COVID-19 epidemic in the USA and in particular Florida and the significant potential impact on the health system of St Vincent and the Grenadines, the Health Services Subcommittee of the National Emergency Committee has recommended that the AA 945 flight from Miami be monitored closely with a view to discontinuation,” the release said.

Going forward all passengers arriving on the AA 945 flight from Miami and those transiting to SVG, having travelled on any commercial flight out of the USA:

Must arrive with a negative COVID-19 PCR test result

2. Must arrive with proof of a reservation in a SVG Tourism Authority (TA) / Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment (MOHWE) approved hotel for five nights.

3. Will be quarantined in a TA/MOHWE approved hotel for five days.

4. Will be tested for COVID-19 before release from the quarantine approved hotel.

5. Will continue quarantine in an approved home/facility for a period of nine to 16 days for a total of 14 to 21 days.

“The importance of strict compliance to all quarantine and isolation orders is paramount. It is only by complying with these orders along with the use of masks in public spaces that the spread of COVID-19 can be controlled in St. Vincent and the Grenadines,” the release said.