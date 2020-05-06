St Vincent and the Grenadines records 17th positive case of COVID-19

Share This On:

(SEARCHLIGHT) – This country has recorded another positive case of COVID-19, bringing the total of confirmed cases to 17.

The most recent case is part of the cluster whose first case was reported on April 21, a release from the National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) dated May 3 said, and it “was identified as part of an aggressive contact tracing and testing campaign”.

This is the fifth case associated with the local cluster.

The release also noted that another person was medically cleared as having recovered from the virus.

This brings the number of recovered COVID-19 cases in SVG to nine, which means that there are now eight active cases.

“The Health Services Subcommittee of the National Emergency Committee is reminding the public about the importance of maintaining the highly effective public health measures currently in place which include hand hygiene, cough etiquette, physical distancing of at least 3-6 feet in public spaces along with the smart use of masks. These measures must be maintained to continue to contain and slow the spread of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines,” the release said.

