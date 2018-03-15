St. Vincent and the Grenadines opposition party congratulates Dr Keith Mitchell on election victory

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – The New Democratic Party (NDP) extends heartfelt congratulations to our sister party the New National Party (NNP) of Grenada on securing a momentous second term electoral victory on 13 March 2018.

The Dr. Keith Mitchell led NNP secured a historic victory, winning all fifteen (15) seats for the second time in a row, a feat never before achieved by any government in this hemisphere.

President of the NDP, Dr. the Hon. Godwin Friday said that he had sent personal congratulations to Dr. the Hon. Keith Mitchell, after receiving the news of the NNP’s ‘overwhelming’ victory.

According to Dr. Friday, the results show that the people of Grenada have placed confidence, not only in the promises but also in the performance of Prime Minister Mitchell and his government.

We wish Dr. Mitchell and his Government continued success in delivering for the people of Grenada.