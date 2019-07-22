St Vincent and Grenadines to get first female governor general

(CMC) — Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves says he has written to Britain’s Queen Elizabeth requesting that retired educator, Susan Dougan, be named as St Vincent and the Grenadines new Governor General.

Gonsalves said he wrote seeking the replacement of 83-year-old Sir Frederick Nathaniel Ballantyne who “is not in the best of health and has indicated his desire to demit office on the 31st of July.”

“A few days ago, the Palace, Buckingham Palace informed our government that Her Majesty had approved the recommendation of her prime minister in this regard, and the instrument of Her Excellency’s appointment is on its way to us,” he said.

Dougan, who becomes the island’s first female head of state, will take up her appointment on August 1.

Sir Frederick has been head of state since September 2, 2002.

Dougan is a former chief education officer and Cabinet secretary, currently serves as Deputy Governor-General.

Over a 34-year career, she rose through the ranks of the teaching service.

