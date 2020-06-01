St. Vincent: 4 people killed in 4 days

Share This On:

(SEARCHLIGHT) — In a period of four days, St Vincent and the Grenadines’ (SVG) murder count rose from 11 to 15, as the grim reaper made an appearance, taking three males and one female with him.

The killings started on Saturday May 23 at 1:40 a.m. with the shooting death of Denesia “Gazaden” Corridon, 23 and her boyfriend Lionel “Gobler” George, 28.

George, unemployed of Rockies and Corridon, a businesswoman of Yambou, were shot at Arnos Vale. The incident also left a security guard nursing gunshot wounds at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital (MCMH).

According to investigations, George and Corridon were sitting in a car when two gunmen shot the couple. It has been reported that Corridon was shot 13 times, however SEARCHLIGHT has been unable to independently verify this. Corridon died on the spot, but George was rushed to the MCMH where he succumbed to his injuries.

On Monday, 17-year-old Redemption Sharpes resident Juwanie “Gunman” Roberts, was shot at about 12:45 p.m. while walking in Gun Hill, Lowmans Leeward.

Police say the teenager was approached by a masked gunman and shot multiple times about his body.

He was taken to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital (MCMH) and listed as stable but died one day later, on Tuesday May 26, becoming the 15th person to have died violently so far in SVG in 2020.

Earlier that same day, May 26, Moralis Delano Stanley was found dead in his Chauncey home at about 7 a.m.

Stanley, better known as “Rapper” and “Dutty”, was discovered dead in his two-room apartment located in the back yard of his mother’s property.

The 45-year-old labourer, the 14th person to die violently in SVG for 2020, was discovered in a pool of blood by his brother who had gone to check on him.

The brother saw blood coming from under Stanley’s door and called a neighbor, after which the police came, along with the District Medical Officer (DMO), who pronounced Stanley dead at the scene.

On Wednesday, a relative of Stanley’s told SEARCHLIGHT that the deceased man was a drug addict. The relative said he had stopped smoking crack cocaine for about four years but resumed the dirty habit around December last year.

Residents of the area are blaming two unknown men for Stanley’s violent end.

Up to press time, no one had been charged for any of these homicides and the police are seeking the assistance of the public to help solve these crimes.

