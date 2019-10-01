St. Mary’s College investigating viral bullying videos: report

Share This On:

Pin 417 Shares

St. Mary’s College (SMC) Principal Don Howell has confirmed that he, as well as teachers and students of the all-boys’ school, have received the viral videos of the bullying incident involving his students and that the matter is under investigation, according to The Voice newspaper. (See videos below story)

In one of the three videos obtained by St. Lucia News Online, which broke the story on Tuesday, an older-looking student punches and chokes another student on board a moving bus, filled with other SMC students.

The incident reportedly occurred on the afternoon of Friday, September 27, The Voice reported. CLICK HERE TO READ THE VOICE STORY

Howell told The Voice that the “entire school community is appalled” at the behaviour of the bully.

“‘This is unacceptable’ is what their words are,” Howell is quoted as saying by The Voice. “This is not the kind of behaviour we expect from St. Mary’s College students. The school is totally against and cannot tolerate such behaviour.”

According to the newspaper, the parents of the two students have been notified.

In one of the videos, the victim asks: “What I do you? as the bully orders him to sit down, then punches and chokes him.

None of the other students intervened.

One of the many persons who saw the video wrote on Facebook: “…. what a shame. I hope this kid’s parents take legal action against the child and the driver of this bus.”

Another said: “These college boys, then his mum will say he’s a good boy.”

Other persons questioned why the bus driver did not intervene.

A viewer told St. Lucia News Online that something needs to be done about the incident.

( 3 ) ( 1 )