St. Mary’s College investigating viral bullying videos: report

St. Mary’s College (SMC) Principal Don Howell has confirmed that he, as well as teachers and students of the all-boys’ school, have received the viral videos of the bullying incident involving his students and that the matter is under investigation, according to The Voice newspaper. (See videos below story)
In one of the three videos obtained by St. Lucia News Online, which broke the story on Tuesday, an older-looking student punches and chokes another student on board a moving bus, filled with other SMC students.
The incident reportedly occurred on the afternoon of Friday, September 27, The Voice reported. CLICK HERE TO READ THE VOICE STORY
Howell told The Voice that the “entire school community is appalled” at the behaviour of the bully.
“‘This is unacceptable’ is what their words are,” Howell is quoted as saying by The Voice. “This is not the kind of behaviour we expect from St. Mary’s College students. The school is totally against and cannot tolerate such behaviour.”
According to the newspaper, the parents of the two students have been notified.
In one of the videos, the victim asks: “What I do you? as the bully orders him to sit down, then punches and chokes him.
None of the other students intervened.
One of the many persons who saw the video wrote on Facebook: “…. what a shame. I hope this kid’s parents take legal action against the child and the driver of this bus.”
Another said: “These college boys, then his mum will say he’s a good boy.”
Other persons questioned why the bus driver did not intervene.
A viewer told St. Lucia News Online that something needs to be done about the incident.
Dear Mr. Principal those who have children attending SMC are tired of the bullying. This is prevalent at SMC and enough is not being done to address this problem. What exactly are you investigating? This incident should be handled by law enforcement intervention. Many bullies at SMC get away with it so I strongly urge the police and parent of that poor boy to proceed with criminal charges. Send the bully to boys training center. I urge SMC to clean up their bully camp!!!!!! This is not about hiding SMC dirty laundry any longer.
This shot got to stop nowwwww, before parents take this vfbto another level. Who the hell this boy think he is. Stop him I say, stop him.
Send him to cadets for 6 weeks training. MONDAY TO SATURDAY.
i hope yall really take the necessary action against this child because its because of lowlifes like him that think they can do what they want in society and get away with it that add to the crime and other negative aspects in society. is children like that who does be the drop outs and want to steal people things they themselves didn't work hard for cause they jealous. just so you knocking my child and ordering him to sit down who the hell you think you are and who died and made you ruler of the child aa indiscreet