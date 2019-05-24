St. Mary’s College and Entrepot Secondary win Thursday’s U15 40-Over cricket matches

Share This On:

Pin +1 0 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE) — Two more matches were completed as the Ministry of Youth Development and Sports Secondary School Under 15, 40 Over Cricket Tournament continued on Thursday, May 23.

Convincing victories were recorded by St Mary’s College over Ciceron Secondary and Entrepot Secondary over Clendon Mason Memorial Secondary.

At the Gros Islet Playing Field, St Mary’s College led by a maiden century from National Under 15 player Darren Sammy Jr completed a dominant performance against Ciceron Secondary winning that game by 252 runs. St Mary’s College batting first made an imposing 291 for 1 in 23 overs with Darren Sammy Jr stroking a brilliant 146 not out comprising of 11 fours and 8 sixes. Mikael Jn Baptiste made a valuable 68 before he was forced to retire. His knock included 12 fours. Stephen Abraham was the only batsman dismissed for 12.

In reply, Ciceron Secondary found the going tough against the St Mary’s College seam attack and were bowled out for 39 in 12.3 overs with Kensley Paul making 14, the only batsman to reach double figures. The wicket takers for St Mary’s College were, Jayxan Justin with 3 for 17 in 3 overs, captain Jeandell Cyril 2 for 1 in 1.3 overs, Denzel Fredrick 2 for 2 in 1 over and 1 wicket to Aaron Joseph.

Result: St Mary’s College defeated Ciceron Secondary by 252 runs.

At the La Ressource Playing Field in the Mabouya Valley, Entrepot Secondary led by another clinical bowling performance defeated Clendon Mason Memorial Secondary by 9 wickets. Clendon Mason Memorial batting first was dismissed for 30 in 9.3 overs with Anthony Evans making 12. The wicket takers for Entrepot Secondary were, Royce Paul with 4 for 3 in 3 overs, Toyly Charles 2 for 2 in 1 over, Zaida James 2 for 15 in 3 overs and 1 wicket each to Mc Kay Bridgette and Christian Cadette.

In reply, Entrepot Secondary easily overhauled Clendon Mason’s score finishing on 31 for 1 with Zaida James remaining on 16 not out. Verquan Estaphane was the sole wicket taker for Clendon Mason.

Result: Entrepot Secondary defeated Clendon Mason Memorial Secondary by 9 wickets.

The U15 40 Over Cricket Tournament will continue on Monday 27th June 2019 with four matches; Choiseul vs. Piaye; Micoud vs Grande Riviere; Gros Islet vs. Vide Boutielle and Ciceron vs. Babonneau.

( 0 ) ( 0 )