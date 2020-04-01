St Martin implements restrictive measures in wake of COVID-19

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) – The entire world is going through serious turmoil with an unprecedented health crisis.

Every country is impacted.

Patience and confinement seem to be the only appropriate response.

As the President of the French Republic, E. Macron stated when solemnly addressing the nation, “The world is at war against an invisible enemy”.

Given this context we are sharing the latest updates for St-Martin.

A certain number of restrictive measures have been taken at all points of entries and for public and private establishments.

Airports

Travel restrictions have been imposed by the authorities.

At Princess Juliana International Airport, Sunday March 22nd was the last day for residents (passengers) of Sint-Maarten/Saint-Martin to travel back to the island until April 15th (subject to change).

Only cargo flights will be authorized to land.

For further information, please follow the links below.

Facebook : Facebook.com/SXMGOV

Website : sintmaartengov.org/coronavirus

An updated flight schedule is available on the airport’s Facebook page and website.

Facebook : Princess Juliana International Airport

Website : sxmairport.com/news-press.php

At Grand Case Airport,

By decree, and in order to maintain regional territorial links, commercial flights are resumed since March 23rd by Air Antilles Express.

Flights will be operated by Twin Otter 17-seater aircraft on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Flights are reserved to:

-Someone accompanying a very sick person

-Those that need urgent surgery, chemotherapy, dialysis…

-Those traveling for professional reasons in link with the crisis.

Yet, they will have to show proof of residency on their travel documents.

Also, they will have to produce two documents proving the exactitude of their motivation to travel.

Air Caraïbes has ceased all flights and activity until further notice.

For further information please refer to:

Facebook: Aeroport Saint Martin Grand Case

Website: saintmartin-airport.com

Website: [email protected]

Inter-island ferries

The rotations between Saint-Martin and the island of Anguilla are suspended until further notice from the Ferry Station of Marigot.

There is one rotation per day between Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthelemy,

Facebook: Voyager St Barth

Marina fort louis

The Fort Louis Marina in Marigot is closed to the public.

In case of emergency please call +33 690 66 19 56.

From 8 am to 4 pm on weekdays and from 8 am to noon on weekends.

You can also contact them by email: [email protected]

Private boating is now restricted in French waters.

Dingy navigation is authorized for groceries and fuel, but boaters need to fill in the same form as per car drivers.

Galisbay Port

The reception of cruise ships is prohibited since the publication of the Ministerial Decree on March 13th.

All activities at the commercial port, considered a vital structure, are maintained.

There is no cancellation or modification of the schedule in terms of reception of goods.

Hospitals

At the Louis Constant Fleming Hospital, precautionary measures have been taken to limit access to the hospital with exception of the ER.

Circulation on the territory

Both French and Dutch governments have agreed to a “Friendly Border Control” in order to restrict non-essential movements. This is in an effort to reduce the possibility of the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

As such, all residents of the island needing to cross the border will only be able to do so for either work purposes or health purposes.

All will be required to carry their derogatory waiver.

On March 30th, the Dutch Side of the island has implemented a curfew from 8pm until 6am.

Both the Prefecture and the Collectivité issued a decree stating that all outdoor recreational activities such as going to the beach, hotels pools and shared pools in residences are prohibited until further notice.

Until April 15th, all circulation is prohibited except for the following reasons:

To get to work if working remotely is not possible

To shop for basic necessities in the stores that are authorized to remain open.

To go to the doctor.

To take care of children and/or vulnerable persons.

To take fresh air

A personal derogatory waiver is needed for all circulation.

It can be downloaded from the following links

Facebook : Préfecture de St Barthélémy et de Saint Martin

Website : saint-barth-saint-martin.gouv.fr

It has to be filled in by each individual every time one goes out for a specified reason.The non-compliance to these rules is punishable by a fine starting now from 200€.

Since March 24th, and until further notice, The Simpson Bay Lagoon does no longer allow vessels in.

Educational institutions

Day care centers, kindergartens, schools, colleges and high schools in Saint Martin were closed on Monday March 16th. Schools in Sint Maarten were closed on Wednesday March 18th.

Businesses

Establishments open to the public and non-essential businesses are closed until April 15th, 2020.

To view the list of establishments that are authorized to continue their activity please consult the following links:

Facebook : Préfecture de St Barthélémy et de Saint Martin

Website: saint-barth-saint-martin.gouv.fr

All stores are required to close at 6pm until April 15th, 2020.

A reminder for good hygiene practices.

-Wash your hands regularly

-Cover your mouth and nose with flexed elbow or tissue when coughing and sneezing

-Use disposable tissues

-Greet without shaking hands and avoid kissing

-Maintain a 4 FEET safety distance

-Call EMERGENCY +15 if symptoms appear (cough, fever, etc.) and stay at home

-Wear a mask if you are sick

For further inquiries please send us an email at [email protected] or call us on +590 590 875721

The entire Tourism Office team remains concerned and is working to help and inform you to the best of our ability.

We will walk through these difficult times together and will be ready to welcome you to our friendly island once this episode is over. Be safe

