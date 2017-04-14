St Lucia’s stray dogs off to Canada, US for better life

The Saint Lucia Animal Protection Society (SLAPS) this week announced that about 50 dogs have been sent to Canada since last year.

According to SLAPS officials, homes are found for the dogs and puppies that are rescued before the animals are sent overseas to Canada.

SLAPS President Pamela Devaux said local volunteers are working with a group of supporters in Toronto on the initiative.

The group also announced that SLAPS will be partnering with the United States-based rescue group Global Strays, which will be helping local rescue groups with funding and will seek to find loving homes in the US for local stray dogs.