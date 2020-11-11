St. Lucia’s second COVID-19 fatal victim identified

By Sharleene Lindsay

(St. Lucia News Online) — Saint Lucia’s second COVID-19 fatal victim has been identified as Oswald Wilkinson Larcher, the Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) disclosed Wednesday morning.

The SLP, in a statement on its official Facebook page, said Larcher, a former election candidate for the party, “became the second fatal victim of the COVID 19 virus on Tuesday 10th November”.

The statement reads: “The Saint Lucia Labour Party notes with deep sadness the sudden passing of yet another faithful member of the party. Oswald Wilkinson Larcher, a well known barrister, became the second fatal victim of the COVID 19 virus on Tuesday 10th November. Wilkie, as he was popularly known, was the Saint Lucia Labour candidate for North East Castries in the 1992 General Elections. Although he was unsuccessful and did not contest any further election, that did not diminish his support for and faith in the Saint Lucia Labour Party. His passing, a day after that of the former General Secretary, Oliver Scott Jr, is indeed difficult for the Party. We offer our sincerest condolences to the family of Mr. Larcher. May he Rest in Peace.”

According to a press release, “on Tuesday night, November 10, 2020, the Ministry of Health received confirmation of its second death of COVID-19”.

“The individual is a 78-year-old male from the Gros-Islet district. He had presented to a health care facility where he was tested for COVID-19. He was placed in isolation at the Respiratory Hospital and on Saturday, November 7, 2020 results were received

confirming a COVID-19 diagnosis. While at the facility the patient required critical care,” the release from the Ministry stated.

The first COVID-19 fatal victim is a 47-year-old man from Micoud district. He died earlier Tuesday, November 10.

“He presented at one of our hospitals due to the complications of underlying medical conditions where he was treated and being managed for these issues. As part of his care, he was also assessed and swabbed for COVID-19 and his results returned today as positive for the virus,” the Ministry of Health said in a press release.

