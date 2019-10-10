St. Lucia’s Qiana Joseph to represent Courts Gladiators in women’s CPL T10 matches

Share This On:

The team names and squads for the two women’s T10 matches that the Hero Caribbean Premier League will be hosting on October 10 and October 12, 2019 at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad have been announced.

The teams will be called NLCB Revellers and the Courts Gladiators. The Revellers will be made up from cricketers from Jamaica, Trinidad AND Tobago and the Leeward Islands. The Gladiators will feature cricketers from Barbados, Guyana and Windward Islands.

The NLCB Revellers will be captained by Stafanie Taylor and the Courts Gladiators will be led by Afy Fletcher. The two teams will feature the best cricketing talent from across the Caribbean with the likes of Anisa Mohammad, Britney Cooper, Natasha McLean, Kycia Knight, Hayley Matthews and Qiana Joseph (St. Lucia) taking part.

Taylor, who will be captaining the NLCB Revellers, said: “It is very pleasing to have an initiative such as this that the CPL has done for women’s cricket in the Caribbean. It’s a long time coming to potentially have a women’s T20 franchise tournament here in the West Indies, bringing international players here to our conditions and pitches, just as we go to their leagues. No doubt this will aid Cricket West Indies in growing women’s cricket in the region.”

Fletcher, the captain for the Courts Gladiators, said: “I think that it’s a great idea. Women’s cricket is rapidly growing so kudos to the persons for taking the initiative to find different avenues to expose the talent of the ladies of the Caribbean. Knowing that we have a small pool of female cricketers, I strongly believe that this is a stepping stone to move forward and also a way of attracting the eyes of the young girls across the region.”

These games have been made possible thanks to the support of the Trinidad and Tobago Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs, Courts and the National Lottery Control Board (NLCB) and Hero CPL would like to express their gratitude to these partners for making these games possible.

Susan Worrell, events manager at NLCB, said: “The NLCB is delighted to be supporting the initiative by CPL of women’s cricket for the advancement of the sport which can be an inspiration to young girls since the NLCB continues its quest to create benefits.”

Clive Fletcher, managing director, Unicomer (Trinidad) LTD, said: “This is a most significant partnership for us as it further supports the development of diversity in cricket. This investment pushes the envelope for the evolution of the sport to new heights, as we provide a platform to showcase the full spectrum of talent displayed by our female cricketers across the Caribbean region. At Unicomer (Trinidad) LTD. and COURTS, we are very passionate and committed to the development of our people, and we believe in providing the opportunities to push the boundaries of innovation.”

These matches will take place before the semi-final and final of this year’s Hero CPL and ticket holders for those matches will be able to attend at no extra cost.

Fixtures

NLCB Challenge, October 10, 3 p.m.

Courts Invitational, October 12, 12:30 p.m.

The teams for these matches are as follows:

NLCB Revellers

1. Stafanie Taylor (capt) (Jamaica)

2. Anisa Mohammed (Trinidad & Tobago)

3. Chinelle Henry (Jamaica)

4. Natasha McLean (Jamaica)

5. Chedean Nation (Jamaica)

6. Jodian Morgan (Jamaica)

7. Stacy-Ann King (Trinidad & Tobago)

8. Reniece Boyce (Trinidad & Tobago)

9. Britney Cooper (Trinidad & Tobago)

10. Felicia Walters (Trinidad & Tobago)

11. Karishma Ramharack (Trinidad & Tobago)

12. Caneisha Isaac (Trinidad & Tobago)

13. Shawnisha Hector (Leewards)

Courts Gladiators

1. Afy Fletcher (Capt) (Windwards)

2. Kycia Knight (Barbados)

3. Kyshona Knight (Barbados)

4. Hayley Matthews (Barbados)

5. Aaliyah Alleyne (Barbados)

6. Qiana Joseph (Windwards – St. Lucia)

7. Akeira Peters (Windwards)

8. Erva Giddings (Guyana)

9. Shabika Gajnabi (Guyana)

10. Kaysia Schultz (Guyana)

11. Cherry-Ann Fraser (Guyana)

12. Sheneta Grimmond (Guyana)

13. Shakera Selman (Barbados)

