St. Lucia’s Jade Mountain launches chocolate stout

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – St. Lucia’s award-winning Antillia Brewing Company and world-renowned Jade Mountain Resort are debuting a dark beer that hints at the glitter of the former Russian empire and incorporates the tropical allure of new world Caribbean taste.

Labeled Nick Troubetzkoy’s Imperial Chocolate Stout, the elegant new beer honors the visionary Russian-Canadian architect and owner of Jade Mountain and Anse Chastanet resorts. The craft beer maker’s new brew is a traditional Russian stout with a twist: It is made using fresh-roasted organic cocoa nibs from the resort’s estates, home to more than 2,000 carefully tended cocoa trees.

“Innovative thinking runs in Nick Troubetzkoy’s veins. One visit to Jade Mountain will reinforce this point. We worked closely with the team at Jade Mountain and Anse Chastanet to develop an equally revolutionary beer,” said Andrew Hashey, Antillia’s founder and CEO. “The use of the resorts’ own chocolate ties this beer to the organic architecture of the place and to the history of the family that has created it.”

“It has proven to be a wonderful collaboration, resulting in yet another distinctive and unique offering for our savvy guests who appreciate the goodness of stout and the sweet, global history of chocolate,” said Karolin Troubetzkoy, Executive Director of the resorts.

With an alcoholic volume of eight percent, Nick Troubetzkoy’s Imperial Chocolate Stout is deep, aromatic, balanced and flavorful in the time-honored tradition of Russian imperial stouts.

About Jade Mountain

Rising majestically above the 600-acre beachfront resort of Anse Chastanet, Jade Mountain Resort on St. Lucia’s south-western Caribbean coastline is a cornucopia of organic architecture celebrating St. Lucia’s stunning scenic beauty. Architect owner Nick Troubetzkoy has expanded upon his philosophy of building in harmony with Caribbean nature in his creation of Jade Mountain St. Lucia. The bold architectural design – individual bridges leading to exceptional infinity pool sanctuaries and rugged stoned-faced columns reaching towards the sky – makes Jade Mountain St. Lucia one of the Caribbean’s most mesmerizing resort experiences.

For further information, visit www.jademountain.com.

About Antillia Brewing Company

Antillia Brewing Company specializes in traditional, all natural ales. In addition to a lineup of traditional styles such as its Golden Ale, a wheat beer brewed for the Caribbean climate, Antillia brews a series of St. Lucian specialty beers using local, fresh agricultural products. Antillia Brewing opened in 2015 with a vision of putting St. Lucia on the craft brewing map and is already known as brewers of some of the finest craft beers in the region.