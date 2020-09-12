St Lucia’s Government House featured in new book

(PRESS RELEASE) — A new book launched today featuring St Lucia’s historic Government House looks at the unique histories of over fifty Vice-Regal Residences of the Crown in the Commonwealth Realms, Crown Dependencies and Overseas Territories across the world.

Illustrated with over 250 photographs of the exteriors and interiors of these unique official residences, this 175-page book brings this exclusive group of official residences together for the first time, including the late 19th century Government House in Castries. The book also explores the relationship between the Royal Family and these Government Houses from the time of Queen Victoria to the present day.

Having been interested in royalty since an early age and writing occasional articles over the years, writer Jeffrey Hyland was inspired by a visit to Government House in Sydney’s Botanical Gardens in New South Wales, Australia to write about the histories of the current Vice-Regal Residences of the Crown across the Commonwealth.

This new book explores over fifty official residences of the Crown, most of them still in use by Governors, Governors-General and officials in Commonwealth Realms (including Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Jamaica and Barbados), the Crown Dependencies (Jersey, Guernsey and the Isle of Man) and the British Overseas Territories (including Bermuda, Cayman Islands, St Helena and the Falkland Islands).

Writer and photographer, Jeffrey Hyland said: “Government Houses play a central role in the official and ceremonial life of each of these Commonwealth nations and territories, hosting receptions, investitures and formal ceremonies as well as garden parties and charity events. This book on Government Houses explores these unique residences and their relationship with the British Royal Family from the time of Queen Victoria to the present day. Many of these official residences continue to play host to visiting members of the Royal Family on their overseas royal visits today. Queen Elizabeth II has visited more Government Houses than any other member of the Royal Family during her many travels around the Commonwealth.”

This 175-page book is lavishly illustrated with over 250 images of these official residences sourced from all over the world by professional and amateur photographers including the author. Entries for each of the Government Houses provide an overview of its history and architecture; the unique features of the residence; any special events or visitors with particular reference to royal visits or occupants.

Government Houses: Vice-Regal Residences of the Crown by Jeffrey Hyland

ISBN: 978-1-5272-5980-5

Price: Hardback book £35 including UK postage and packaging (£45 including international postage).

Digital e-book £9.99 to download online.

To purchase a copy of this unique book visit www.jeffreyhyland.wordpress.com/books.

About the author:

UK-based Jeffrey Hyland is an occasional freelance writer specialising in various subjects including British royalty, history, travel and London. His work has been published a number of times including in Majesty Magazine on the subjects of the Royal Red Cross, Royal University Chancellors and the connections between the City of London Livery Companies and the Royal Family. He has also been published in the Middle Temple Magazine on the subject of the ‘Royal Benchers of the Inns of Court’.

In his professional life, Jeffrey has many years’ experience in Public Relations, Communications and Marketing roles in both the public and private sectors in the UK. His current role with a Commonwealth organisation has taken him to visit many Commonwealth countries.

This is his first published book and he is currently researching a second book on the many ‘lost’ and former Government Houses around the world including Hong Kong, Kenya, South Africa, Ireland etc.

For further information please contact:

E: [email protected]

Social media: Twitter @jeffhyland1

Visit www.jeffreyhyland.wordpress.com/books

