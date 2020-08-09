By Ministry of Health

(PRESS RELEASE) — Saint Lucia has recorded a total of 25 confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date. Twenty-two of these cases have fully recovered. Three are stable and remain in care.

The most-recently diagnosed case (July 30) is that of an 86-year-old gentleman. His condition has improved and he has been released from the Intensive Care Unit at the Respiratory Hospital and is being managed on the ward of the Respiratory Hospital. A total of 3,973 tests have been conducted to date.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness was again alerted this week by the Police Commissioner of persons entering the borders illegally from high-risk areas. They are placed in institutional quarantine when found, but many remain in the communities. The ministry continues to advise the public against harboring persons coming through the borders illegally. This poses a serious threat of COVID-19 transmission at community levels.

As we manage new cases and investigate possible contacts, the public is advised to take personal responsibilities to protect themselves and their families. We advise on responsible behavior without unnecessary panic. The public is advised that all protocols are still in place. These include (but are not limited to) the use of face masks in public and maintaining physical distancing.

The Ministry of Health appeals to everyone to continue supporting national efforts to minimize the threat of COVID-19 on the island. The five respiratory clinics remain open to facilitate anyone with respiratory signs and symptoms or concerns. The 311 hotline is also available where concerns and questions can be addressed.

The Ministry of Health continues to advise on the importance of maintaining the standard recommendations for infection prevention and control which include: regular handwashing with soap and water, or an alcohol-based hand sanitizer where soap and water are not available; and covering mouth and nose with disposable tissues or clothing when coughing and sneezing.

The Ministry of Health will continue to provide further updates on COVID-19.

For more information please contact the Office of the Chief Medical Officer or the Epidemiology Unit, at 468-5309/468-5317 respectively.