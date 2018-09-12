St. Lucia’s Debt Situation and Economic Prospects 2018-2019 to be presented at Chamber’s September 26th Executive Luncheon

Pin +1 Share 0 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE) – As the Chamber continues to monitor Government action in key economic and development areas, as identified in The Chamber’s Budget Monitor Model, the Chamber has invited the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Finance to address and discuss St. Lucia’s Debt Situation and Government Debt Management Strategy.

You would recall that last July a similar presentation was delivered. One year later, with a huge capital development program announced and with debate on Debt Financing in the air, the Chamber is pleased to host this powerful Luncheon.

On September 26th 2018 Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Finance, Economic Growth, Job Creation, External Affairs and the Public Service Ms. Cointha Thomas will provide insight into the Ministry’s assessment of St. Lucia’s economic prospects for the 2018-2019 year and report on the Government’s handling of St. Lucia’s National Debt.

The Business Community is invited to listen and engage Government’s Chief Economic Policy Advisor in an informative and interactive session.

The Chamber extends this invitation to all interested persons and businesses to participate fully in this presentation by contacting The Secretariat at telephone 452 3165 or email address [email protected]