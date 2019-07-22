Don't Miss
St. Lucia’s attorney general thanks IMPACT Justice, hopes for more collaborations

By IMPACT Justice Project
July 22, 2019

AG of Saint Lucia

(PRESS RELEASE) — Between July 3-5, 2019, IMPACT Justice, a project funded by the Government of Canada under a Contribution Agreement with the UWI, Cave Hill Campus, sponsored a workshop on the preparation of drafting instructions by senior civil servants entitled “Sound Policy for Better Law” in partnership with the Attorney General’s Chambers.

The Hon. Attorney General Stephen Julien was unable to attend the opening session but visited later on the morning of July 4 to thank the Government of Canada and to welcome IMPACT Justice officers and the facilitators who were Dr. Eileen Boxill, Q.C, C.D. of Jamaica, Ian Macintyre, S.C. of Trinidad and Tobago and Ms. Nadine Wilkins, Deputy Chief Director of the Law Reform Division, Ministry of Justice, Jamaica. He then thanked IMPACT Justice for making the event possible.

The Hon. Attorney General stated that the Cabinet of Saint Lucia recognized that there was no continuity of training for the middle and upper management of the public service in Saint Lucia, and as such the workshop served an important purpose. He noted that once the Government of Saint Lucia identifies further training opportunities for the public service, it will work to take advantage of them. He stated that he was looking forward to reading the report on the workshop, and hoped that this was the first of many collaborations between IMPACT Justice and the Government of St. Lucia.

IMPACT Justice’s ultimate goal is to improve access to justice in the region for vulnerable groups, inclusive of women, men, girls, and boys. This workshop was held as IMPACT Justice continues to work with regional governments to strengthen institutional capacity.

