St. Lucians who suffered job and income losses should also contact their insurance brokers

Share This On:

Share Pin 0 Shares

(St. Lucia News Online) — Insurance companies in Saint Lucia have been called upon by the government to provide relief to its customers.

And, according to Prime Minister Allen Chastanet, the players in this sector have “agreed to provide some relief” to persons who have lost their jobs.

Chastanet said this agreement came after “discussions” with the insurance companies.

“The assistance being considered is in the form of premium insurance certificate where individuals would receive a moratorium on the payment of their insurance premiums, however, they would still be provided with insurance coverage during that period,” Chastanet said.

Individuals and companies must contact their insurance brokers to formalize these arrangements, he noted.

The prime minister announced these developments last Wednesday when presenting the Social Stabilization Programme in response to the impact of the COVID-19 coronavirus disease on Saint Lucia.