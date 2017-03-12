St. Lucians questioned by St. Vincent police in connection with ATM fraud – newspaper

Three St. Lucians are suspects in connection with the theft of large sums of money from Automatic Teller Machines (ATMs) at St. Vincent and the Grenadines financial institution, the Searchlight newspaper reported on Sunday, March 12.
The newspaper said “three nationals of St. Lucia are said to be in the custody of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) assisting with investigations”.
The fraudsters used a keypad device, the newspaper said, citing unidentified sources.
“The three suspects were taken into custody last night and a fourth person is still at large. SEARCHLIGHT is working this story and will follow up as information comes to hand,” the reporter states.
