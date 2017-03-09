St. Lucians express disappointment with behaviour of tourists

A Youtube video showing the frantic efforts of vacationers at the newly opened Royalton Saint Lucia Resort and Spa to release an “18-year-old and six-year-old” trapped in the resort’s elevator has evoked more outrage than sympathy from bloggers.
The two-and-a-half minute video was posted on Wednesday, March 8, 2017, but was removed about two hours after this story was posted.
However, an increasing number of St. Lucians have been contacting St. Lucia News Online about the video, expressing what they describe as their “disgust” with the behaviour of the visitors in response to the persons trapped in the elevator.
The callers to our newsroom said the behaviour of the tourists were unecessary and they should be made to pay for damaging property. One caller said the “security guard” who was threatened should be encouraged to file a formal police report.
According to the person who uploaded the video, “after almost 10 mins trapped everyone came to get them out after maintenance was called n no1 came”.
In the video, a group of persons were rushing up several flight of stairs. On their way, a woman was heard instructing her peers to “pull every fire alarm possible”.
“They have no cameras right? How do you break it?” she asked.
They ran into a woman who appears to be a worker at the hotel.
The worker said: “Don’t worry, don’t worry”.
But her response was met with hostility from one of the visitors who said: “No we are not worrying, it’s not your f–king kids. We have been having problems with you f–king people, f–k off.. She just stands there, she just stands there….. and he is just standing there… See he is just standing there, watching us.”
While the tourists tried to open the elevator, they were cautioned by another local woman, who said: “Be careful people, maintenance is coming…. Maintenance should be able to open it.”
When the male visitor and the crying female child were released, the male went into rage.
“This is f–king bullsh–… I will f–king kill you, you understand,” he said, turning towards a male who appears to be a worker at the hotel.
Below are some of the responses to the video:
“You people are so low class… 10 minutes? You should have waited for assistance. You should also be ordered to pay the damages to the elevator and the fire alarms you broke unnecessarily. Stay in America if you can’t act like decent human beings..”
“lol… I’m a maintenance worker in Manhattan, NY its only our job to fix or repair broken stuff… if the Building security trys to fix something and they get injured or injure somebody they can get SUED, FIRED or be throw in front a Judge… the hotel staff in this vid did nothing wrong too much over reacting”
“why would the man want to attack an employee for no reason.And what makes it even worse is that they cut off the part where the man is doing the wrong thing .smh I am offended”
“The security guard should file against that dick head for threatening him”
“AND I hope Royalton sues you all for the damages and sends yall packing immediately.. Truly disgusting behavior.”
“What did you expect the guards to do? Say abracadabra or join in on destroying their workplace? She came upstairs to you guys to make yall aware that maintenance was coming, gimme a break with this! TOTALLY UNCALLED FOR!”
Efforts to contact management of the resort at the time of posting this report was unsuccessful.
