St. Lucians experience Jamaica Rum Festival

(PRESS RELEASE) – The St. Lucian duo of Kerdisha and Tasha Alexander were guests of honour for Jamaica’s second annual Rum Festival at the Hope Gardens in Kingston.

The Rum Festival presented by Appleton Estate saw the country’s best rum brands presenting in a number of categories including, over proof, aged and premium.

Displays by Wray and Nephew, Appleton Estate, Charly’s JB, Hampden Estate and Monymusk Rums added to the appeal of the festival which saw well over 11,00 patrons.

Kerdisha and Tasha joined other winners from Barbados, Cayman and Belize for the two night festival experience in Jamaica’s capital. Performances from Spragga Benz, Protégé, Capleton and Ky-Mani Marley ignited the large crowd earning several bouts of applause, chants and screams.

“It certainly has been our pleasure to host these lovely ladies and to have them experience the Jamaica Rum Festival. Now in its second year, the festival has grown dramatically and we anticipate that it will continue to grow. Last year, winners from the Cayman Islands joined us, they had an incredible time and that inspired us to broaden our scope to include more winners. Hopefully, next year, we can have an even larger cohort of winners” explained Kamal Powell, Brand Marketing Manager for the Region .

“The Festival was amazing and it turned out to be much different than I thought it would be, but in an amazing way. The Appleton team and staff truly made us feel like celebrities outside of our country. I enjoyed every minute of it and will surely be visiting soon” shared Kerdisha Alexander.

