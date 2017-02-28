St. Lucian youths defeat Guadeloupe in football tournament
Press Release
February 28, 2017
PRESS RELEASE – St. Lucians have done it again.
The country’s very own Jahlil Evans and Samaiel Louisien along with coach Zane Stephen defeated Guadeloupe on Saturday 26th February 2017 in a football tournament.
Jahlil Evans scored 4 goals and was awarded MVP of the tournament while Samaiel Louisien scored 1 goal. They performed exceptional well in the tournament overall.
Youths???
Great job boys jean gozilla we large
Congratulations boys a job well done. We need more positive news like this SNO. Your family must be proud!
Wow congratulations. It brings tears of joy when seeing St. Lucians doing something positive. Congratulations boys.
Congrats, congrats! Keep up the good work kids! God bless everyone of you.