COURTS
St. Lucian youths defeat Guadeloupe in football tournament

Press Release
February 28, 2017

17012443_10210499205655472_1736864668_nPRESS RELEASE – St. Lucians have done it again.

The country’s very own Jahlil Evans and Samaiel Louisien along with coach Zane Stephen defeated Guadeloupe on Saturday 26th February 2017 in a football tournament.

Jahlil Evans scored 4 goals and was awarded MVP of the tournament while Samaiel Louisien scored 1 goal. They performed exceptional well in the tournament overall.

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

5 comments

  1. HD
    February 28, 2017 at 7:58 PM

    Youths???

    (0)(0)
    Reply
  2. smoochie
    February 28, 2017 at 5:15 PM

    Great job boys jean gozilla we large

    (0)(0)
    Reply
  3. Anonymous
    February 28, 2017 at 3:46 PM

    Congratulations boys a job well done. We need more positive news like this SNO. Your family must be proud!

    (0)(0)
    Reply
  4. Smoothieprincess
    February 28, 2017 at 1:29 PM

    Wow congratulations. It brings tears of joy when seeing St. Lucians doing something positive. Congratulations boys.

    (5)(0)
    Reply
  5. Anonymous
    February 28, 2017 at 1:29 PM

    Congrats, congrats! Keep up the good work kids! God bless everyone of you.

    (3)(0)
    Reply

