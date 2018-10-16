Don't Miss
719,304 unique visitors (Sept. 2018) TRAFFIC/RANKING MATTERS.

St Lucian yogi launches children’s yoga book in Mon Repos

By Yoga with Mo
October 16, 2018

 Share This On:

Share4
Tweet
Pin
+1
Share

(PRESS RELEASE) – On Sunday October 14th Monetta Wilson launched her first children’s book “Yoga with Aunty Mo”. The event was in the form of a children’s party at the Patience Multi Purpose Court.

The book launch was well attended by children, parents and well wishers of the Mon Repos community and environs. It was sponsored by Big Chef Steakhouse, Digicel and several private citizens. The book launch began with prayers and a reading of “Yoga with Aunty Mo”.

Monetta Wilson then led the children in some yoga exercises that included a yoga walk, jumping and breathing. After yoga attendees enjoyed snacks games and dancing. Everyone who attended the book launch had a blast and were happy to meet the local author as well as the children who are featured in the book.

Yoga with Aunty Mo takes you on a journey through the picturesque village of Mon Repos as you learn to do yoga. In this book you will meet Aunty Mo and her merry band of children who will show you how they do yoga in a simple routine that is easy to follow. This colorful little gem is sure to adults and children alike feeling calm and relaxed.

Monetta Wilson, a certified yoga instructor, wrote this book because she believes that it is important to expose children to yoga in order to increase their emotional intelligence and give them adequate life skills. With the book Yoga with Aunty Mo Monetta hopes to expose every child in St Lucia to yoga. Yoga with Aunty Mo can be purchased on Amazon, kiosk number three in the Dahier building in Vieux Fort and directly from Monetta. Find out more by visiting yogawithmo.com

(0)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.