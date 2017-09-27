St. Lucian woman caught with cocaine in Barbados

(BARBADOS TODAY) – A 23-year-old St Lucian woman is due to appear in the District ‘B’ Magistrates’ Court here today after she was nabbed on arrival at the Grantley Adams International Airport on Monday with two kilogrammes of cocaine, valued at $100,000.

Johnelle Leeanne Pierre now faces four charges of possession, possession with intent to supply, trafficking and importation of the illegal drug, which was detected in her luggage by a police dog from the Canine Unit.

A subsequent search by customs officials revealed seven black packages, each containing cocaine, concealed in false side compartments of her suitcase.

As a result, Pierre was arrested and charged with the offences.