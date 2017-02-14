BOSL
COURTS
St. Lucian, Venezuelans caught with over US$500,000 cash appear in court

By SNO Staff
February 14, 2017
St. Lucian Anthony Jaye (left)

Three men, including a St. Lucian, who have been charged with money laundering in connection with the possession of over US$500,000 in cash in two separate incidents, appeared in court today.

St. Lucian Anthony Jaye was granted $18,000 bail or suitable surety and ordered to report to the Rodney Bay Police Station three times weekly. He was also ordered to surrender all his travel documents, not apply for new documents nor leave the State without permission.

Venezuelan Antonio Alcantara was remanded at Bordelais Correctional Facility.

Both men are scheduled to reappear in court on March 13.

The men were arrested last week after police intercepted a car in which they were travelling on the Dennery byass, and discovered US$395,000 cash.

Also appearing in court today, was another Venezuelan national, Ricardo Jose Flores Montana, who was arrested on Feb. 10, after police discovered 10,000 Euros and US$131,720 in cash while executing a search warrant at his Rodney Heights home.

Montana was charged with money laundering. He was remanded until his next court appearance on March 8.

One comment

  1. MR COCO
    February 14, 2017 at 6:29 PM

    They look like really cool guys. They should get Dr Sham's lawyer and they could walk no problem.

    (3)(0)
    Reply

