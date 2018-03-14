St. Lucian students get ready for the Valeo Innovation Challenge 2018

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – SLUDTERA would like to inform the students and staff of the Sir Arthur Lewis Community College (SALCC), UWI Open Campus, and other tertiary level schools on the island, of this exciting competition.

The aim of this competition, is to reward an innovative project, whether it is a technological innovation or an idea for new ways to use cars. The participants will have to propose new solutions in one of the following categories: Vehicle Electrification, Autonomous Vehicle or Digital Mobility.

One of the prizes up for grabs includes the sum of €200,000 which will be shared, as decided by the Jury, between the three winning teams of the Challenge. In addition to their prize, they will be offered the opportunity to join Valeo’s business accelerator.

Registration for the competition closes on March 30th 2018 at midnight CET!

Though Secondary School Students cannot take part in this competition, SLUDTERA encourages them to prepare for competitions such as the Valeo Innovation Challenge. The Startup Huddle St. Lucia Team at SLUDTERA, would like to invite the Secondary Schools and the tertiary level schools on the island, to participate in a monthly event called Startup Huddle St. Lucia, which will launch in November 2018. This event would serve as a very effective launching pad, to prepare the talented youth of St. Lucia, for initiatives such as these.

For more information about Startup Huddle St. Lucia, and to register to attend one of the monthly events, please visit https://startuphuddlestlucia.wordpress.com. Persons can also email [email protected], or contact Michelle N. Samuel (Startup Huddle Organizer) at 758-4845374.