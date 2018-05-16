St. Lucian student receives award for academic excellence in Taiwan

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – On Monday, May 14th, 2018, St. Lucian Taiwan scholarship recipients attended the annual Taiwan Scholarship and Huayu Enrichment Scholarship Farewell Party and award ceremony, where St. Lucian student Ms Zena Alcide was presented with the award for academic excellence.

The ceremony was hosted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA). In attendance were hundreds of graduating scholarship recipients, along with ambassadors from their representing countries, and ministry of education officials.

Out of hundreds of graduating students, Ms Alcide was one of the top 8 recipients to receive the prestigious award. Ms Alcide attends Tamkang University in Tamsui, Taiwan where she is pursuing a degree in International Business with a minor in Diplomacy and International Relations. Ms Alcide has maintained an above 90% average and placed top 3 in her department every semester. She will graduate on June 16th, and continue on to do her MBA at Tamkang University.

When asked about how she felt about receiving the award, Ms Alcide expressed her gratitude for having been given the opportunity to study abroad and for her success. “Looking back five years ago to when I made the decision to embark on this journey, these words served as my motivation and inspiration “The will of God never takes you where the grace of God will not protect you.”

Throughout her journey, though it wasn’t easy, what resonated with her were the following words: “if God brings you to it, he will see you through it.” which indeed she is a living testament of. The Embassy of Saint Lucia, ROC, Taiwan and the Association of St. Lucian Students in Taiwan extend their congratulations to Ms Alcide on her outstanding performance.