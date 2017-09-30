St. Lucian shot to death in Toronto, just before his birthday

Share Pin Share +1 Shares 0

A St. Lucian was gunned down in Toronto, Canada, just over four hours before his birthday.

He has been identified as John Trevor Paul, a resident of Toronto. He would have been 33 years old today, Saturday, September 30.

Toronto police said at 7:51 p.m. on Friday, September 29, they responded to reports of a shooting at the North York Sheridan Mall, at 1700 Wilson Avenue.

Police said emergency services personnel arrived and located a man at the rear of the mall with obvious trauma.

He was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police are reportedly searching for four suspects.

According to media reports three persons approached Paul, while another another person stayed in the vehicle.

Paul was shot in the upper body during an alleged altercation.

Reports are that this is the second fatal shooting at the North York Mall in the last month.

Previously, a 22-year-old Jovane Clarke was shot and killed inside mall. At the time, police said Clarke was being pursued by four people, two of whom opened fire.

Police are unabe to say if Paul’s killing is connected to Clarke’s.

Paul is Toronto’s 43rd homicide victim of 2017.