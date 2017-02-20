St. Lucian reggae artiste Legal making strides on the international stage

Born Daniel Joseph on June 25, 1985 in St. Lucia, Legal migrated to Toronto, Canada at the age of 17.
Soon after migrating, Legal started recording music with producers in Canada, Jamaica, France, Germany, USA etc. While residing in Toronto legal gane experience and shared the stage with other artist in Canada.
In 2012 he was awarded artist in the spotlight at the Reggae Exclusive Awards in Toronto. During that same year he then migrated to Jamaica and started recording with chop chop production an independent label from Kingston Jamaica. This label also worked with reggae superstars such as Sizzla, Capleton, Norris Man, Natural Black, Anthony B and others. In 2013 legal visited his homeland St. Lucia where he recorded and did a music video for the track titled “No matter how life” which is playing on Tempo TV. February 7, 2016 Legal and reggae icon Ras Shiloh performed and shared the stage at Marley Marathon that was held in Martinique.
June 2016 Legal toured France performing in Paris and Rouen. While on tour he did promotions in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. During December 2016 Legal toured Africa for the first time alongside reggae superstars Lutan Fyah and Norris Man, they performed at the Afro Diaspora Festival which took place in Dakar, Senegal. He has a message to the St. Lucian citizens:
“I know it has been a difficult time for St. Lucia in this time of the year facing all those domestic violence, St. Lucians stay strong, believe in yourself and reach your goals. Children stay in school don’t scorn school, be obedient to parents and adults, parents respect children. One love wishing St. Lucians all the best,” he said.
